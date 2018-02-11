Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian futsal team wins bronze at UEFA Futsal Championship in Ljubljana

Sport
February 11, 0:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Eder Lima (the 29th minute) scored the only goal in the match

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Russian national futsal team defeated the team of Kazakhstan 1-0 in the consolation match at the UEFA Futsal Championship and became the bronze medalist. The tournament was held in Ljubljana, the capital of Slovenia

Eder Lima (the 29th minute) scored the only goal in the match. The 33-year-old player became the best marksman in the Russian team with five goals in total.

The Russian futsal team is the 1999 European champion. It won bronze medals earlier in 2001 and 2007. The futsal teams from Portugal and Spain will play the gold medal match.

