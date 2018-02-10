Russian athletes’ outfits look most stylish at 2018 Olympics - WSJ

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Russian athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics as ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ Team’ should be called one of the most stylish athletes in PyeongChang, U.S. daily Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote.

"Past Russian Olympic outfits have been ornate, even flashy, with the imperial double-headed eagle, but these were not that," wrote Jason Gay, the author of the article.

"What really sold me on Team OAR’s style, however, were its curling outfits. You probably watch curling for the feats of athleticism, but I watch it for the style, and curling has had a surprisingly large number of style highlights," the article reads.

"But the OAR curling outfits are slick. Black and white, slim cut, with the OAR circle logo over the left breast," he said.

"Given all the pre-Games madness, OAR could have just given up on the clothes, wandered out there in sweatpants and a backwards baseball cap. But they’ve made an effort, and they could win the style competition at the Winter Olympics," Gay wrote.

In the meantime, Anastasia Zadorina, the head of Russian outfit company ZASPORT, an official clothing supplier of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said she was thrilled to learn that her company’s production had been appreciated not only in Russia but also internationally.

"The ZASPORT team has done a colossal amount of work. Under extremely tight time limits, we designed neutral uniforms, negotiated them with the IOC and manufactured the gear," she said quoted by the company’s press service. "Minimalism, style and comfort are the main criteria we had been guided by while creating the collection."

"We are very pleased that our work has been praised not only in Russia but at an international level as well," she said. "We are convinced that Russian athletes are not only the most stylish at the 2018 Olympics but are strong in spirit."

As the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee, Russians are taking part in the 2018 Olympics under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

On December 20, the IOC released a 13-item list of requirements related to the uniforms, accessories and equipment of ‘Olympic athletes from Russia’ at the 2018 Games.

The Russian athletes’ uniforms are not allowed to feature the country’s coat of arms and national emblem as well as the emblem of Russia’s Olympic Committee. Separate items of clothing cannot form a tricolor. Besides, only single or dual colors are permitted on uniforms, while the colors used in uniforms, accessories and equipment are to be darker than those on Russia’s flag.

The 2018 Winter Games are held in PyeongChang, South Korea, on February 9-25.