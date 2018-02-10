Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian athletes’ outfits look most stylish at 2018 Olympics - WSJ

Sport
February 10, 20:24 updated at: February 10, 22:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Past Russian Olympic outfits have been ornate, even flashy, with the imperial double-headed eagle, but these were not that," wrote Jason Gay, the author of the article

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/.  The Russian athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics as ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ Team’ should be called one of the most stylish athletes in PyeongChang, U.S. daily Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote.

"Past Russian Olympic outfits have been ornate, even flashy, with the imperial double-headed eagle, but these were not that," wrote Jason Gay, the author of the article.

"What really sold me on Team OAR’s style, however, were its curling outfits. You probably watch curling for the feats of athleticism, but I watch it for the style, and curling has had a surprisingly large number of style highlights," the article reads.

"But the OAR curling outfits are slick. Black and white, slim cut, with the OAR circle logo over the left breast," he said.

"Given all the pre-Games madness, OAR could have just given up on the clothes, wandered out there in sweatpants and a backwards baseball cap. But they’ve made an effort, and they could win the style competition at the Winter Olympics," Gay wrote.

In the meantime, Anastasia Zadorina, the head of Russian outfit company ZASPORT, an official clothing supplier of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said she was thrilled to learn that her company’s production had been appreciated not only in Russia but also internationally.

"The ZASPORT team has done a colossal amount of work. Under extremely tight time limits, we designed neutral uniforms, negotiated them with the IOC and manufactured the gear," she said quoted by the company’s press service. "Minimalism, style and comfort are the main criteria we had been guided by while creating the collection."

"We are very pleased that our work has been praised not only in Russia but at an international level as well," she said. "We are convinced that Russian athletes are not only the most stylish at the 2018 Olympics but are strong in spirit."

As the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee, Russians are taking part in the 2018 Olympics under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

On December 20, the IOC released a 13-item list of requirements related to the uniforms, accessories and equipment of ‘Olympic athletes from Russia’ at the 2018 Games.

The Russian athletes’ uniforms are not allowed to feature the country’s coat of arms and national emblem as well as the emblem of Russia’s Olympic Committee. Separate items of clothing cannot form a tricolor. Besides, only single or dual colors are permitted on uniforms, while the colors used in uniforms, accessories and equipment are to be darker than those on Russia’s flag.

The 2018 Winter Games are held in PyeongChang, South Korea, on February 9-25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia suggests BRICS partners gain a foothold in promising Syrian market
2
Putin tells Israel’s Netanyahu new spiral of violence in Syria should be avoided
3
Russia’s ‘neutral’ mixed doubles curling team to play with Swiss team in semi-finals
4
Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governor
5
Lebanon welcomes Russia’s participation in developing offshore fields — official
6
US tries organizing in Syria new army from Kurds, former militants - ambassador
7
Russian athletes’ outfits look most stylish at 2018 Olympics - WSJ
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама