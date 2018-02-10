Fun run held in Moscow in support of Russian athletes at Olympics

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. A fun run was held in Moscow’s Victory Park on Saturday to encourage the Russian athletes competing at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Among the fun runners were Russian Olympic champions Yuri Borzakovsky, Elena Zamolodchikova, Tatiana Logunova and Alla Shishkina.

The friendly race included two distances: 500 meters for children and five kilometers for adults. The youngest runner was four years old, while the eldest was 78. Before the race, the participants sang the national anthem in chorus.

"It is frosty in Moscow, but running is not dangerous. The main thing is not to hurry and be cautious," said Borzakovsky, a Russian middle-distance runner.

"We should not forget that the fun run is being held to encourage our guys competing now in South Korea," he told TASS.

Several hundreds of runners who joined the event were cheered by fans, volunteers and young supporters of the Putin team movement.

The race was organized by the Sambo-70 sports and education center.