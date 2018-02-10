Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Short-track speed-skater Elistratov dedicates first medal to suspended Russian athletes

Sport
February 10, 18:04 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

"Fight to the end and never give in", Semion Elistratov said

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 10. /TASS/. Russian short-track speed-skater Semion Elistratov has dedicated his bronze medal to all suspended Russian athletes, he told reporters on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Elistratov grabbed a bronze medal in Men’s 1500m at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. He brought the first medal to the team of Olympic Athletes from Russia. Elistratov’s result is 2 minutes 10.687 seconds.

"At the awarding ceremony. I was standing and trying to hold my tears back," Elistratov said. "It is a difficult medal. I showed that I had not given in and had not given up. I am terrifically proud and thrilled."

"This medal is [dedicated] to all our guys who were suspended," he added advising to them, "Fight to the end and never give in."

"Under all these circumstances, the medal is like a gold one to me. Everyone was encouraging me. They would say, ‘Listen to nobody and go ahead to the end’," he said in conclusion.

The Olympic Games in PyeongChang will continue to February 25.

