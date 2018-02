PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s short-track speed-skater Semion Elistratov won the bronze medal at a distance of 1,500m at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

He brought the first medal to the team of Olympic Athletes from Russia. Semion’s result is 2 minutes 10.687 seconds.

Elistratov, who is 27, has won the first Olympic medal in individual distance.

The Olympic Games in PyeongChang will continue to February 25.