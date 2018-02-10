Olympic hopefuls to vie for first five medal sets on Saturday

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 10. /TASS/. Five Olympic medal sets - in cross country, short track, speed skating, biathlon and ski jumping will be up for grabs on Saturday in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Women will compete for medals in the 7.5 km+7.5 km skiathlon final at 10:15 Moscow time. Among the 62 athletes to take part are four Russians - Anastasia Sedova (number 11), Natalia Nepryaeva (number 12), Yulia Belorukova (number 26) and Alisa Zhambalova (number 34). The Sochi Olympic winner Marit Bjorgen will start in PyeongChang under number eight.

At 14:15 Moscow time, Russia’s Tatiana Akimova and Uliana Kaisheva will take part in women’s 7.5 km biathlon sprint.

At 14:00 Moscow time, 24 athletes, including Russian speed skater Natalya Voronina, will compete for gold medals in the 3000m gold medal final. Voronina won the 3000m competition during the World Cup event in Salt Lake City in December.

At 15:28 Moscow time, medalists will be determined in short-track speed skating during men's 1500m final. One of the frontrunners is Semen Elistratov from Russia, the 2014 Sochi Olympic champion in the 5000m relay. He won a gold medal in 1500 m individual race at the World Championships in 2015 and the European Championships in 2016. During this year’s European Championships in Dresden, Elistratov was the runner-up in this type of race.

In ski jumping, men will compete in the normal hill final, beginning at 15:35 Moscow time. Four athletes from Russia - Evgeniy Klimov, Denis Kornilov, Alexey Romashov and Mikhail Nazarov have made it into the final.