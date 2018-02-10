Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Medvedeva, Bobrova and Soloviev to skate in Olympic team competition

Sport
February 10, 5:30 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The Olympic team competition in figure skating began on February 9, and will run through February 12

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 10. /TASS/. Individual figure skater Evgeniia Medvedeva and ice dance duet of Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev will compete for the team of Olympic athletes from Russia (OAR) during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

"In the short program of the team tournament, Medvedeva will skate for women and Bobrova/Soloviev for the ice dance," the head of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia, Alexander Gorshkov, said on Saturday.

The Olympic team competition in figure skating began on February 9, and will run through February 12. The team of Olympic athletes from Russia has 13 points and is currently third, together with Japan. The teams of Canada (17 points) and the United States (14 points) teams lead the tournament after the men’s and pairs’ competitions.

2018 Winter Olympics
