Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Olympic champions ask IPC to let Russian paralympic skiers compete in PyeongChang

Sport
February 10, 4:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Along with Evgeni Plushenko, the letter was also signed by 22 active and former athletes, who in total have 41 gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze medals

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. In a letter to International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons, Russian Olympic champions ask to let Russians compete in cross-country skiing and biathlon competitions at the 2018 Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Russian two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko said in his Instagram.

"Me and my friends, multiple Olympic and World champions, have just sent a letter to IPC President Parsons asking him to let my friend - a champion of our domestic Paralympic games, six-time Paralympic champion [Roman] Petushkov - and his teammates to compete in the Paralympic Games in South Korea in March 2018. As you know, cross-country skiers and biathletes of our men’s Paralympic team were denied a chance to take part in the Games," Plushenko said.

He said the letter was also signed by 22 athletes, who in total have 41 gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze medals.

"Like no other, we understand the pain and despair of athletes," he said. "I could not just stand aside, my whole nature revolts at this injustice. I hope and I believe that the IPC president will find an opportunity and will give our guys a chance to compete in the Paralympic Games," Plushenko said.

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee announced that it was maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) "after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria." According to the IPC, the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that are still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)" and "the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren."

As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, due on March 9-18, as neutrals. On February 1, the RPC Executive Committee approved a roster of 79 Russians for the 2018 Paralympics.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
2
Soviet intelligence officer who saved Krakow from destruction marks 101st birthday
3
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
4
Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang
5
FIFA confirms list of Team Base Camps for all 32 participants of 2018 World Cup in Russia
6
Train goes the extra mile for lone Russian schoolgirl at remote station
7
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама