Lawsuit of Russian athletes withdrawn from Lausanne court — lawyer

GENEVA, February 9. /TASS/. The lawsuit of Russian athletes over the IOC decision not to invite them to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, has been withdrawn from a court in Lausanne, Swiss lawyer Louis Burrus told TASS on Friday.

He said the lawsuit was withdrawn after the Ad Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration in Sport in PyeongChang had announced its verdict in a similar case, and it was highly likely that the court in Lausanne would follow the same pattern in its ruling.

"It has been decided from the very beginning to initiate parallel proceddings - before the ad hoc division in PyeongChang and before the tribunal in Lausanne. The idea of initiating the two proceedings in parallel was to maximize the chances of getting a positive decision, and also to explore all possible ways for the athletes. <…> And this is what we did," he said.

"The proceedings in Lausanne had two aspects. One aspect was to order the IOC to produce the grounds not to invite the athletes - initially the IOC had refused to produce the list, and so we wanted the court in Lausanne to force IOC to produce the information. Finally, the IOC has produced the information, so it has been settled," the lawyer continued. "The second aspect of the Lausanne proceedings was actually similar to the one in PyeongChang - to permit the participation of athletes."

On Friday, the CAS Ad hoc Division dismissed the application filed by 32 Russian athletes against the International Olympic Committee, as well as the application filed by 15 Russian athletes and coaches, from whom CAS had earlier lifted life Olympic bans. On February 1, CAS upheld appeals by 28 Russian athletes who had received Olympic life bans from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over alleged anti-doping violations during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, while appeals filed by another 11 Russian athletes were upheld partially.

On December 5, 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea. The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. At the same time, the IOC allowed clean athletes to participate in the upcoming games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia." A total of 168 athletes from Russia are participating in the Games being held in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25.