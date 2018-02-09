Russian Politics & Diplomacy
FIFA confirms list of Team Base Camps for all 32 participants of 2018 World Cup in Russia

Sport
February 09, 19:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The full list of Team Base Camps for all participating national football teams in Russia, as well as additional details about each TBC, is available on FIFA’s official website

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has confirmed the list of Team Base Camps (TBCs) for all of 32 participating national teams in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the organization said in its statement on Friday.

"The TBCs will be the teams’ headquarters during the tournament and all of them will include a hotel and training site located a short distance from each other," the FIFA said in its statement.

"They will also be approximately an hour's drive from an airport capable of landing medium-sized aircraft," according to the FIFA. "A total of 123 visits were made by the various team delegations to the proposed TBCs during the selection process."

The full list of Team Base Camps for all participating national football teams in Russia, as well as additional details about each TBC, is available on FIFA’s official website.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup matches last summer in four Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi, the country is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
