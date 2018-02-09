Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Olympic athletes from Russia feel fan support at Olympics opening ceremony

Sport
February 09, 17:52 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Olympic athletes from Russia marched under the Olympic flag during the Parade of Nations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 9. /TASS/. Olympic Athletes from Russia could feel the fan support during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, skeleton racer Nikita Tregubov told TASS.

Read also

Olympic athletes from Russia take part in Winter Games opening ceremony

"My friends and I are returning from the opening ceremony in good spirits," he said. "When our team was marching, we could hear people support us, it was really nice of them," the Russian athlete added.

On Friday, PyeongChang hosted the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games. Olympic athletes from Russia marched under the Olympic flag during the Parade of Nations.

On December 5, 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea. The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. At the same time, the IOC allowed clean athletes to participate in the upcoming games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia." A total of 168 athletes from Russia are participating in the Games being held in PyeongChang on February 9-25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
2
Soviet intelligence officer who saved Krakow from destruction marks 101st birthday
3
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
4
Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang
5
FIFA confirms list of Team Base Camps for all 32 participants of 2018 World Cup in Russia
6
Train goes the extra mile for lone Russian schoolgirl at remote station
7
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама