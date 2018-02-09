Olympic athletes from Russia feel fan support at Olympics opening ceremony

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 9. /TASS/. Olympic Athletes from Russia could feel the fan support during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, skeleton racer Nikita Tregubov told TASS.

"My friends and I are returning from the opening ceremony in good spirits," he said. "When our team was marching, we could hear people support us, it was really nice of them," the Russian athlete added.

On Friday, PyeongChang hosted the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games. Olympic athletes from Russia marched under the Olympic flag during the Parade of Nations.

On December 5, 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea. The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. At the same time, the IOC allowed clean athletes to participate in the upcoming games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia." A total of 168 athletes from Russia are participating in the Games being held in PyeongChang on February 9-25.