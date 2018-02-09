Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang

Sport
February 09, 16:17 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The cauldron was lit with the Olympic torch by South Korean figure skater Kim Yuna

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn

PYEONGCHANG, February 9. /TASS/. The Olympic flame was lit on Friday night at the PyeongChang Stadium in South Korea to mark the beginning of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games.

Read also
IOC president Thomas Bach and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South Korea's president declares 2018 Winter Olympic Games open

The torch with the Olympic flame, which had been passed from hand to hand for 101 days, was brought to the 35,000-seat capacity stadium after the Olympic flag was raised.

The cauldron was lit with the Olympic torch by South Korean figure skater, the 2010 Winter Olympic champion and the 2014 Olympics silver medalist, Kim Yuna.

According to the organizers, "The flame - 'Let Everyone Shine' - means to shine the whole Korean peninsula and the whole world. Together with the opening of the Olympics, the Olympic flame will burn more brightly toward the world."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
2
Soviet intelligence officer who saved Krakow from destruction marks 101st birthday
3
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
4
Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang
5
FIFA confirms list of Team Base Camps for all 32 participants of 2018 World Cup in Russia
6
Train goes the extra mile for lone Russian schoolgirl at remote station
7
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама