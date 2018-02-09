Olympic flame of 2018 Winter Games lit in South Korea’s PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG, February 9. /TASS/. The Olympic flame was lit on Friday night at the PyeongChang Stadium in South Korea to mark the beginning of the 23rd Winter Olympic Games.

The torch with the Olympic flame, which had been passed from hand to hand for 101 days, was brought to the 35,000-seat capacity stadium after the Olympic flag was raised.

The cauldron was lit with the Olympic torch by South Korean figure skater, the 2010 Winter Olympic champion and the 2014 Olympics silver medalist, Kim Yuna.

According to the organizers, "The flame - 'Let Everyone Shine' - means to shine the whole Korean peninsula and the whole world. Together with the opening of the Olympics, the Olympic flame will burn more brightly toward the world."