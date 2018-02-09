Olympic athletes from Russia take part in Winter Games opening ceremony

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 9. /TASS/. A delegation of 80 Olympic athletes from Russia has taken part in the Parade of Nations in the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

The Russian athletes were number 55 at the Parade of Nations - between Austria’s and Uzbekistan’s teams - at the opening ceremony.

In the wake of the Russian Olympic Committee’s suspension, Russian athletes are performing at the Games under the flag of "Olympic Athletes from Russia." Therefore, they marched under the flag of the International Olympic Committee carried by a volunteer assigned by the Games’ organizing committee.

Greek athletes traditionally started the Olympians’ parade, which will end with North and South Korean athletes who will march under the flag symbolizing the unity of the Koreas. As many as 168 Russian athletes will compete at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang, which will run until February 25.