South Korea's president declares 2018 Winter Olympic Games open

PYEONGCHANG, February 9. /TASS/. President of South Korea Moon Jae-in has declared the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang open.

"I declare the 23rd Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang open," the president said during the opening ceremony after the speech of President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.

"Welcome to the Olympic Games PyeongChang 2018," Bach said. "This is the moment we have all been waiting for."

"Now it is the time for PyeongChang," he said. "Let us share this Olympic experience with the world."