Russia’s curlers defeat China 6-5 in Mixed Doubles at 2018 Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, February 9. /TASS/. The curling team of Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) defeated the Chinese team on Friday in Round Robin Session 4 of Mixed Doubles event at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

Russia’s Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii edged China’s Wang Rui and Ba Dexin with the final score of 6-5. The Chinese pair is the silver and bronze medalists of various world championships.

The Russian duo of Bryzgalova and Krushelnitckii, who are the 2016 World Champions in Mixed Doubles, began their 2018 Olympic journey with a 3-9 loss to the United States on Thursday, but later in the day defeated Norway 4-3 and earlier on Friday cruised past Finland 7-5.

The curling mixed team from Russia will play their next game on Saturday against hosts South Korea.

The opening ceremony of the 23rd Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang will be held on February 9. The Games will finish on February 25.