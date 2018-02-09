Russian Politics & Diplomacy
About 920 Russians to take part in competitions for athletes not invited to Olympics

Sport
February 09, 10:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As many as 168 Russian athletes will compete at the 2018 Games under the Olympic flag

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. About 920 Russian athletes will take part in special competitions for athletes who were not allowed to participate at the 2018 Olympic Games, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS.

Sports minister calls CAS decision on Russian athletes 'unfair'

"Our task now is to provide maximal support to the Russian athletes. Competitions on sports included in the Olympics program will be held soon, in February, March and April, namely: bobsleigh, cross-country skiing, biathlon, short track and speed skating. Competitions will be held in several Russian cities: Sochi, Kolomna, Syktyvkar, Khanty-Mansiysk and St. Petersburg. It is important for us to provide a possibility for the athletes to show the results of four-year training and provide financial support for potential winners and medalists of the 2018 Olympic Games," Kolobkov stated.

"The strongest athletes who were preparing for the 2018 Olympic Games will take part [in these competitions.] These are about 920 athletes," the Russian sports minister added.

As many as 168 Russian athletes will compete at the 2018 Olympics under the Olympic flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia." The opening ceremony for the Games will be held on Friday.

