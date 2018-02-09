Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sports minister calls CAS decision on Russian athletes 'unfair'

Sport
February 09, 10:01 UTC+3

CAS has dismissed an appeal by 47 Russian athletes and coaches against a ban on participation in the Olympics

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has only accepted the arguments presented by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before dismissing appeals filed by 47 Russian athletes and coaches against a ban on participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS. He added that the decision was unfair.

Read also

Lawmaker slams CAS decision on Russian athletes

IOC welcomes CAS decision to dismiss Russian athletes' appeal

IOC member Killy calls suspension of Russian national team 'awful'

Deputy PM comments on CAS decision on Russian athletes

WADA welcomes CAS decision on Russian athletes

"The statement of reasons has not been published yet that but it is already clear that CAS only accepted the IOC’s arguments, thus acknowledging that the IOC is totally free to make decisions whether to invite athletes to the Olympic Games or not," Kolobkov said. "Athletes and we all believe this decision to be unfair because athletes will not be allowed to compete at the PyeongChang Games for no particular reason. They are currently holding consultations with their lawyers in order to decide what legal actions to take next," the Russian sports minister added.

The ruling does not change the same court’s decision to lift Olympic life bans from 39 Russian athletes, which is an unequivocal victory, he went on.

"The decision that the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced today, dismissing the appeals filed by the Russian athletes not invited to the Olympic Games, does not change the fact that last week CAS lifted Olympic life bans from 39 athletes, 28 of whom were cleared of all charges. This is the most important victory," Kolobkov pointed out.

On Friday, the CAS Ad hoc Division dismissed the application filed by 32 Russian athletes against the International Olympic Committee, as well as the application filed by 15 Russian athletes and coaches, from whom CAS had earlier lifted life Olympic bans.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 Winter Olympics
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Olympic athletes from Russia take part in Winter Games opening ceremony
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
Three injured as explosion hits residential building in Russia’s St. Petersburg
4
Putin expects Russia will achieve normal relations with West
5
Russia’s EU envoy slams Europe’s lack of political will to lift anti-Russian sanctions
6
Japan’s ski jumper Kasai now world’s only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics
7
IS terrorists 'feel at ease' near US base in Syria’s Al-Tanf, diplomat says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама