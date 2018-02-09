IOC welcomes CAS decision to dismiss Russian athletes' appeal

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 9. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee welcomes the decision of the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which dismissed applications filed by 47 Russian athletes and coaches against the IOC’s decision not to invite them to participate in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in South Korea, the IOC said in a statement on Friday.

"We welcome the decision, it has been taken in a spirit of fighting against doping and makes it clear for remaining athletes," the statement said.

On February 8, a CAS panel concluded the hearing of appeals, which 45 Russian athletes and two coaches had filed against the IOC’s decision not to invite them to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. The panel of CAS arbitrators in charge of Russian athletes included Carol Roberts (Canada), Bernhard Welten (Switzerland), and Zali Steggall (Australia).

On Wednesday, CAS started considering appeals by 32 Russian athletes not invited to the Games, including Olympic biathlon champion Anton Shipulin, six-time Olympic champion in short track speed skating Viktor Ahn and two-time world champion in cross-country skiing Sergey Ustiugov.

Besides, the CAS panel also considered appeals filed by 13 Russian athletes and two coaches, who had been slapped by the IOC with life-time Olympic bans, were later cleared by the CAS, but were still denied by the IOC invitations to participate in the 2018 Olympics.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018. Doping-free athletes from Russia will participate in the Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for 'Olympic Athlete from Russia'.