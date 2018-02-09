Russian Politics & Diplomacy
IOC member Killy calls suspension of Russian national team 'awful'

Sport
February 09, 9:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The IOC suspended Russia’s membership on December 5, 2017

IOC honorary member Jean-Claude Killy

IOC honorary member Jean-Claude Killy

© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The French alpine ski legend and International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) honorary member Jean-Claude Killy considers the suspension of the Russian national team from the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang to be awful.

Read also

WADA welcomes CAS decision on Russian athletes

"The IOC has found itself in a very complicated situation. The story started with Grigory Rodchenkov's evidence that was included in Richard McLaren’s report, which was not very precise, and all sentences in it began with the words "as far as we know," which means you are not self-confident. Collective punishment is awful, it is obviously necessary to thwart cheaters, but you cannot simply fish out everyone with a huge net and throw away on the bank of the Volga River," he said in an interview with L'Equipe newspaper.

IOC suspended Russia’s membership on December 5, 2017, effectively banning the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. Doping-free athletes from Russia will participate in the Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for 'Olympic Athlete from Russia'.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

Реклама