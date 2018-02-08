Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Japan's ski jumper Kasai now world's only athlete to compete at eight Winter Olympics

February 08, 19:57 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

Kasai participated in all editions of the Winter Olympics since 1992

Noriaki Kasai

Noriaki Kasai

© EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

PYEONGCHANG, February 8. /TASS/. Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai became the first athlete ever to participate in eight Winter Olympics after he stepped today on the piste during the Normal Hill qualifiers of the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

The 45-year-old ski jumper from Japan completed the qualification in 20th place with 117.7 points and will now vie for a medal of this Winter Olympics edition during the men’s normal hill individual event on Saturday, February 10.

Read also

Key facts about 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

Kasai participated in all editions of the Winter Olympics since his debut at the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville, France. At the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway’s Lillehammer Kasai won silver in men’s large hill team event.

Twenty years later at the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi the Japanese ski jumper claimed his second-career Olympics silver in men’s large hill individual event and then won bronze in men’s large hill team event.

Until today, Kasai shared the record of seven Winter Games’ participation only with Russian Olympic medalist in luge Albert Demchenko. After the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi the Russian luger wrapped up his career of an athlete and started a coaching career.

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang brought together a total of 2,912 athletes from around the globe and 47.8% of them were born after Kasai made his first Olympic ski jump at the Winter Games on February 9, 1992.

