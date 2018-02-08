Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Organizing Committee of 2018 Olympics reports 48 new cases of norovirus over 24 hours

Sport
February 08, 18:12 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

A total of 128 confirmed cases of norovirus were registered between February 1 and 8

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

PYEONGCHANG, February 8. /TASS/. The organizing committee of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang announced on Thursday that a total of 42 new cases of norovirus (stomach bug) have been registered on February 8.

According to the statement from the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG), "34 of these are security staff at the Horeb Youth Centre."

Read also

Key facts about 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

"These people have been quarantined and are being monitored in order to prevent any risk of spreading," the statement said adding that "8 of the 42 new cases are from the Gangneung and PyeongChang areas."

"They have been quarantined and a survey is underway to understand the source of the infection," the POCOG announced.

The organizing committee said that a total of 128 confirmed cases of norovirus were registered between February 1 and 8.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018. The opening ceremony will start on Friday at 8:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. GMT).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
4
US joins Post-Soviet security bloc’s anti-drug operation
5
Russia to start upgrading Su-30SM fighter aircraft in 2018
6
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
7
Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама