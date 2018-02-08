Organizing Committee of 2018 Olympics reports 48 new cases of norovirus over 24 hours

PYEONGCHANG, February 8. /TASS/. The organizing committee of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang announced on Thursday that a total of 42 new cases of norovirus (stomach bug) have been registered on February 8.

According to the statement from the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG), "34 of these are security staff at the Horeb Youth Centre."

"These people have been quarantined and are being monitored in order to prevent any risk of spreading," the statement said adding that "8 of the 42 new cases are from the Gangneung and PyeongChang areas."

"They have been quarantined and a survey is underway to understand the source of the infection," the POCOG announced.

The organizing committee said that a total of 128 confirmed cases of norovirus were registered between February 1 and 8.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018. The opening ceremony will start on Friday at 8:00 p.m. local time (11:00 a.m. GMT).