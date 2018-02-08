Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin looking forward to CAS ruling on appeals filed by Russian athletes

Sport
February 08, 10:38 UTC+3

According to Peskov, the Russian president has been briefed on the matter

© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

NOVOSIBIRSK, February 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin is looking forward to a decision the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is about to make on the appeals filed by Russian athletes, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. According to him, the president has been provided with reports on the matter.

"As of now, the hearing has concluded and CAS has taken a break before announcing its ruling concerning our athletes’ appeals. We are definitely looking forward to a decision that CAS will make," Peskov said. "Clearly, the president has been provided with reports on the matter as news from the court comes in," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

Peskov also said that in Russia’s view, "CAS rulings should be respected and implemented." "This is our standpoint, our experts have been maintaining contacts with the IOC [International Olympic Committee] in this regard," he added.

The Russian presidential spokesman pointed out that "the IOC Charter and other IOC documents clarify the role of the Court of Arbitration." He said that he was not "ready to name a particular article, but is surely enshrines the role of CAS."

Appeals with CAS

On February 8, a CAS panel concluded the hearing of appeals that 45 Russian athletes and two coaches had filed against the IOC’s decision not to invite them to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. A decision on the appeals is expected to be announced within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, CAS started considering appeals by 32 Russian athletes not invited to the Games, including Olympic biathlon champion Anton Shipulin, Olympic short track champion Viktor Ahn and World champion skier Sergey Ustiugov.

Besides, the CAS panel also considered appeals filed by 13 Russian athletes and two coaches who had received life Olympic bans from the IOC, were later cleared by CAS but were still denied invitations to participate in the 2018 Olympics.

The CAS panel in charge of the matter comprises panel president Carol Roberts (Canada), Bernhard Welten (Switzerland) and Zali Steggall (Australia). Russian luge coach Albert Demchenko, luger Tatiana Ivanova and skeleton racer Elena Nikitina attended the hearing. "We have come to defend our good names and to make the CAS panel hear us," Demchenko told reporters after the hearing.

The Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang will be held on February 9-25.

Persons
Dmitry Peskov
