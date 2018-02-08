Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Eighty Russians to participate in opening ceremony of 2018 Olympics

Sport
February 08, 10:04 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The IOC allowed clean athletes to participate in the upcoming games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 8. /TASS/. Eighty members of the delegation of Olympic athletes from Russia will participate in the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the delegation’s head Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters.

More news on
2018 WINTER OLYMPICS
© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

North Korea vows not to engage in talks with US representatives during Olympics

Foreign Ministry: Western media plan to accuse Russia of hacking Olympic media resources

West’s strive to discredit Russian Olympians used as tool to punish Russia — Lavrov

"At the moment, our delegation comprises 168 athletes, almost all of them have already arrived," he said. "All athletes are happy to compete at the Games. We are grateful to the organizing committee for providing us with comfortable accommodation and conditions for training. Experienced athletes have commended the high level of organization," the delegation’s head added.

"Eighty members of our delegation will take part in the opening ceremony," Pozdnyakov noted.

On December 5, 2017, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee, banning the national team from participating in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea. The IOC accused Russia of systematic violations of anti-doping rules, particularly during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. At the same time, the IOC allowed clean athletes to participate in the upcoming games as "Olympic Athletes of Russia." A volunteer chosen by the organizing committee will carry the Olympic flag for their delegation at the Olympic opening ceremony, scheduled to take place on February 9.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Su-35 shows what it’s made of: Top official hails aircraft as ‘second to none in the air’
3
North Korea shows off new ICBM at military parade
4
Diplomat vows to identify manufacturer of weapon that downed Russian jet in Syria
5
US seizing economic assets in Syria instead of fighting IS — top brass
6
Putin calls to create powerful international research centers in Russia
7
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама