Russia’s curlers begin Olympics with loss to US in mixed doubles

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 8. /TASS/. The curling team of Olympic Athletes from Russia has lost to the US team in Round Robin Session 1 of Mixed Doubles event at the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang on Thursday.

The US team of Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton defeated Russia’s Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitchkii 9-3.

Russians will play the next match vs Norway later on Thursday.

The opening ceremony of the 23rd Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang will be held on February 9. The Games will finish on February 25.