Putin plans to meet with FIFA president in Sochi soon

KRASNOYARSK, February 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he plans to hold a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Sochi soon.

"We will have an event in Sochi soon, we will meet with the FIFA president to outline the beginning of some stages of preparations for the World Cup," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Totem football club, inviting them to take part in that meeting.

"Since you are too world champions, I invite you there so that you could talk with Mr. Infantino. I believe it will be interesting for him to have a look at our world champions in his category," Putin added.

Established in 2003, the Totem football club has more than 100 members belonging to various age groups who play football. That number includes 45 children from Krasnoyarsk’s Orphanage No.1 and its graduates.

The Totem children’s football team has won the city, regional, Russian and international football and futsal tournaments on numerous occasions. Since 2011, the club’s members have repeatedly entered the top three at the world championships for children from orphanages held in Warsaw.