IOC Executive Board lauds decision to support Russia’s ban

Sport
February 07, 12:49 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the whole Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games

IOC President Thomas Bach

IOC President Thomas Bach

© AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

PYEONGCHANG, February 7. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is satisfied with the decision of the 132nd IOC Session in South Korea to uphold the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) membership, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the whole Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’ The IOC reserved the right to the final word in regard to Russian athletes, who will go to PyeongChang under the neutral status.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

