CAS decision on 32 Russian athletes may be announced on February 8

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 7. /TASS/. The ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the appeals filed by 32 Russian athletes against the International Olympic Committee’s decision not to invite them to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, can be announced by Thursday evening, the court’s spokesman told reporters.

He explained that the court began hearings on the decision to bar 32 athletes from the Games. The court is expected to continue hearings at noon (local time) on Thursday.

The court plans to make a decision no later than the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games scheduled to be held on February 9, the spokesman noted, adding that the deadline is Friday afternoon. He expressed the hope that the decision on the issue would be made by Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb told reporters that Russian athletes’ participation in the 2018 Olympics would be guaranteed, if the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their appeals. There will be no other litigation processes, he pointed out.

Earlier reports said that 32 Russian athletes had filed appeals against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with the Ad Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland.

The applicants are Victor Ahn, Vladimir Grigorev, Anton Shipulin, Evgeniy Garanichev, Ruslan Murashov, Ekaterina Shikhova, Sergei Ustyugov, Ksenia Stolbova, Ekaterina Urlova-Percht, Maksim Tcvetkov, Irina Uslugina, Yulia Shokshueva, Daria Virolainen, Dmitri Popov, Roman Koshelev, Mikhail Naumenkov, Alexei Bereglasov, Valeri Nichushkin, Anton Belov, Sergei Plotnikov, Evgeniya Zakharova, Ruslan Zakharov, Anna Iurakova, Alexey Esin, Yulia Skokova, Elizaveta Kazelina, Sergey Gryaztsov, Ivan Bukin, Denis Arapetyan, Artem Kozlov, Gleb Retivikh and Alexey Volkov.

Due to the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, Russian athletes will compete at the Games under the Olympic flag as Olympic athletes from Russia. A total of 169 athletes have received invitations to the Olympics, while speed skater Olga Graf has refused to take part in the Games.