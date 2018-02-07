Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Stadiums for 2018 World Cup to be built in time despite lawsuit against general contractor

Sport
February 07, 8:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The decision to sue the general contractor for the construction of two 2018 World Cup stadiums in Russia will not affect the construction schedule, according to an official

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry’s decision to sue Stroytransgaz, the general contractor for the construction of two 2018 World Cup stadiums in Russia, will not affect the construction schedule, an official has told TASS.

Gallery
24 photo

Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup

"The lawsuits were filed in line with terms of state contracts, which those companies violated last year regarding the fulfillment of some of their construction schedule commitments," said Alexei Milovanov, who heads the Sport Engineering Co, which is a client of seven 2018 World Cup stadiums.

"At the same time, this procedure will not affect the construction’s deadline. All stadiums will be built in line with the approved work schedule and will be fully ready to hold test matches scheduled for March and April," he added.

Earlier, it was announced that the Russian Sports Ministry has filed two lawsuits totaling more than 1 billion rubles to Stroytransgaz, the general contractor for 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums in Volgograd and Nizhny Novgorod.

According to the database of arbitration cases, the lawsuits were registered by Moscow’s Arbitration Court on February 5, but are yet to be adopted. No other details are available.

Volgograd will host four group stage games, while Niznhy Novgorod - four group stage matches, a 1/8 final game and a quarterfinal.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Eleven Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi will host the championship’s matches.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Russia remains world sports leader — Putin
3
Federal Customs Service transfers $80 bln to Russia’s budget in 2017
4
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
5
US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама