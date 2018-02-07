Stadiums for 2018 World Cup to be built in time despite lawsuit against general contractor

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry’s decision to sue Stroytransgaz, the general contractor for the construction of two 2018 World Cup stadiums in Russia, will not affect the construction schedule, an official has told TASS.

"The lawsuits were filed in line with terms of state contracts, which those companies violated last year regarding the fulfillment of some of their construction schedule commitments," said Alexei Milovanov, who heads the Sport Engineering Co, which is a client of seven 2018 World Cup stadiums.

"At the same time, this procedure will not affect the construction’s deadline. All stadiums will be built in line with the approved work schedule and will be fully ready to hold test matches scheduled for March and April," he added.

Earlier, it was announced that the Russian Sports Ministry has filed two lawsuits totaling more than 1 billion rubles to Stroytransgaz, the general contractor for 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums in Volgograd and Nizhny Novgorod.

According to the database of arbitration cases, the lawsuits were registered by Moscow’s Arbitration Court on February 5, but are yet to be adopted. No other details are available.

Volgograd will host four group stage games, while Niznhy Novgorod - four group stage matches, a 1/8 final game and a quarterfinal.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Eleven Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi will host the championship’s matches.