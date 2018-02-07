Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

CAS starts hearing appeals by 32 Russian athletes not invited to Olympics

Sport
February 07, 7:52 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The date when the decision will be announced is yet unknown

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, Feburary 7. /TASS/. The Ad Hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in South Korea started to review appeals by 32 Russian athletes against the International Olympic Committee’s decision not to invite them to this year’s Olympic Games, a TASS correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Read also
CAS headquarters in Lausanne

13 Russian athletes challenge their non-invitation to Olympics with CAS Ad Hoc Division

A CAS source told TASS that a hearing into cases of all 32 applicants will be held on Wednesday. The date when the decision will be announced is yet unknown.

A total of 168 Russian athletes were invited to take part in the Olympics, although the Russian Olympic Committee initially applied for 500.

On Tuesday, 32 Russian athletes, including biathlete Anton Shipulin, cross-country skier Sergei Ustyugov and short-track speed-skater Viktor Ahn appealed their non-invitation at CAS.

As the IOC has suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee, Russians will take part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games under the status of neutral athletes (OAR, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia’).

The 2018 Winter Games will be held in PyeongChang, South Korea, on February 9-25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Russia remains world sports leader — Putin
3
Federal Customs Service transfers $80 bln to Russia’s budget in 2017
4
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
5
US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама