Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IOC set to reinstate Russian membership before 2018 Olympics are over — Russian IOC member

Sport
February 07, 7:33 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

As a result of suspended membership, Russian athletes will compete under the Olympic flag, in the status of an "Olympic athlete from Russia"

Share
1 pages in this article
IOC honorary member Vitaly Smirnov

IOC honorary member Vitaly Smirnov

©  EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 7. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee intends to restore the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee before the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea's PyoengChang are over, IOC honorary member Vitaly Smirnov told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also

IOC commission denies 15 Russian athletes access to Olympic Games

"Undoubtedly, the IOC is set to do this [reinstate Russia’s membership]. Yesterday, you could hear IOC members saying in their speeches that Russia is a very important partner and member of the Olympic movement. No one except [former WADA chief] Richard Pound has doubts about this. I have reasons to believe that we should be reinstated," he said.

IOC suspended Russia’s membership on December 5, 2017. As a result, Russian athletes will compete under the Olympic flag, in the status of an "Olympic athlete from Russia."

The Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang will be held on February 9-25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media
2
Russia remains world sports leader — Putin
3
Federal Customs Service transfers $80 bln to Russia’s budget in 2017
4
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
5
US threats put the brakes on Russian coal exports via North Korea, ambassador says
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
Living longer: Russia’s life expectancy may hit new high by 2025, says ex-finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама