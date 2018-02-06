Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

13 Russian athletes challenge their non-invitation to Olympics with CAS Ad Hoc Division

Sport
February 06, 22:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Hearings have been requested for February 8-9

Share
1 pages in this article
CAS headquarters in Lausanne

CAS headquarters in Lausanne

© EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Thirteen Russian athletes and two coaches who were cleared of doping charges by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have challenged their non-invitation to the upcoming Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Schellenberg Wittmer, a Swiss law company acting in the interests of the Russian team, said on Tuesday.

These athletes filed lawsuits against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with CAS’ Ad Hoc Division. Hearings have been requested for February 8-9.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin declares total income of about $675,000 in past six years
2
Kremlin: Russia deploying arms on its soil not cause for other countries’ concern
3
Denmark interested in restoring normal relations with Russia
4
No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury
5
Russia, Vietnam draw up plan of joint military drills in 2018-2020
6
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
7
More than two thirds of Power of Siberia gas pipeline ready by early February — Gazprom
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама