13 Russian athletes challenge their non-invitation to Olympics with CAS Ad Hoc Division

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Thirteen Russian athletes and two coaches who were cleared of doping charges by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have challenged their non-invitation to the upcoming Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Schellenberg Wittmer, a Swiss law company acting in the interests of the Russian team, said on Tuesday.

These athletes filed lawsuits against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with CAS’ Ad Hoc Division. Hearings have been requested for February 8-9.