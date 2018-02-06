Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Maria Sharapova’s participation in WTA Moscow River Cup still unclear

Sport
February 06, 13:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The tournament’s director added that the organizers of the Moscow River Cup are also in talks to invite US tennis star Serena Williams

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Vincent Thian

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova is unlikely to play this summer at the WTA Moscow River Cup tournament due to her tight game schedule, but talks on the issue continue, Alexander Ostrovsky, the tournament’s director, said on Tuesday.

The WTA (Women Tennis Association) tournament in the Russian capital will be held between July 23 and 29 on the open clay courts of the National Tennis Center of Juan Antonio Samaranch. The Moscow River Cup offers $750,000 up for grabs in prize money.

Read also

Sharapova says wants to play against former Grand Slam champions

Russian tennis chief: Sharapova unlikely to team up with national squad next year

Russian tennis star Sharapova provides humanitarian aid to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico

Russian tennis star Sharapova ready to compete at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Porsche renews full cooperation with Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday

Tennis star Sharapova donates some $40,000 to Russian orphanages

"We have been in negotiations with Sharapova and her agent and as of today we still have no final answer and it certainly disappoints us," Ostrovsky said speaking at a news conference in TASS. "However, we still cherish hopes to invite her, will hold more talks in next two months and only then I will be able to tell you the final result."

"Today her game schedule has no window for taking part in the tournament in Russia," Ostrovsky said. "Sharapova’s participation in any tournament attracts spectators and we understand it very well and will do everything possible to see that the talks are success."

The tournament’s director added that the organizers of the Moscow River Cup are also in talks to invite US tennis star Serena Williams.

Gallery
10 photo

Top 10 fashion icons of sports world

Sharapova is Russia’s most well-known tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

After the 15-month long suspension, imposed in 2016 for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her comeback to tennis in April last year.

Last October, Sharapova won the 2017 WTA Tianjin Open in China and it was her first tournament to win since May 2015.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Sharapova
Topics
Tennis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Russian-built frigates enter combat duty in Vietnam
2
No plans to apply sanctions against Russian sovereign debt — US Secretary of Treasury
3
UN Secretary General calls on Russia, US to continue nuclear arms reduction talks
4
Apocalyptic blizzard takes Moscow by storm
5
Russia, Indonesia to agree delivery contract for Su-35 fighter jets
6
Body of Su-25 pilot killed in Syria flown back to Russia
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама