Moscow hails work of Olympics Organizing Committee —official

Sport
February 06, 9:02 UTC+3 INCHEON

Russian athletes will take part in the Games under the Olympic flag

© Sergei Krasnoukhov/TASS

INCHEON /South Korea/, February 6. /TASS/. First Vice President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdniakov has spoken highly of efforts made by the Organizing Committee of the PyeongChang 2018 Games, which has been able to create a comfortable environment for Russian athletes. Earlier on Tuesday, Pozdniakov who leads the delegation of Olympic athletes from Russia took part in the ceremony to mark the 114th anniversary of the act of bravery committed by the crews of Russia’s Varyag cruiser and the Koreyets gunboat in the battle against the superior Japanese forces.

"We share a full understanding with the Korean side. We are very much satisfied with our relations with the organizing committee. It meets us halfway on all our issues, and I believe it will continue the same way. Therefore, the attitude towards us is very good," Pozdniakov told TASS.

"We know that at the airport our athletes are greeted by fans, and the atmosphere, the environment is very friendly," he added.

Russians - a total of 168 athletes - will take part in the Games under the Olympic flag. The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, will be held on February 9-25.

