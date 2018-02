PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 6. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) session has supported the IOC executive board’s decision to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) for doping rule violations at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

The specified decision was taken at the 132nd IOC session in PyeongChang by the majority of votes, with two people abstaining from the vote.