IOC commission denies 15 Russian athletes access to Olympic Games

Sport
February 06, 6:06 UTC+3 PYEONGCHANG

The decision was taken unanimously

© EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Read also

At least 70 athletes from Russia to take part in 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 6. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to decline 15 Russian athletes who had been earlier acquitted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) access to the Olympic Games in PyeongChang, head of the IOC commission for admission of Russian athletes to the Games Nicole Hoevertsz said at the 132nd IOC session.

Hoevertsz said the decision not invite 15 acquitted Russians was taken by the IOC commission unanimously.

On Monday, the IOC declared refusal to grant invitations to the Games to 13 Russian athletes and two coaches who had been acquitted by CAS earlier.

