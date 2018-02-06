IOC commission denies 15 Russian athletes access to Olympic Games

PYEONGCHANG /South Korea/, February 6. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to decline 15 Russian athletes who had been earlier acquitted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) access to the Olympic Games in PyeongChang, head of the IOC commission for admission of Russian athletes to the Games Nicole Hoevertsz said at the 132nd IOC session.

Hoevertsz said the decision not invite 15 acquitted Russians was taken by the IOC commission unanimously.

On Monday, the IOC declared refusal to grant invitations to the Games to 13 Russian athletes and two coaches who had been acquitted by CAS earlier.