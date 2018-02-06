Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s team qualifies for UEFA Futsal Championship’s semifinal

Sport
February 06, 2:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the semifinal match that will be held on February 8 the Russian team will play with the winner of a match between Portugal’s and Azerbaijan’s teams

TASS, February 6. The Russian national futsal team has defeated Slovenia’s team 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Futsal Championship. The tournament was held in Slovenia.

Eder Lima (the 72nd minute) and Robinho (40) scored the goals.

In the semifinal match that will be held on February 8 the Russian team will play with the winner of a match between Portugal’s and Azerbaijan’s teams. Portugal and Azerbaijan will meet in the quarterfinal on February 6, at 20:00 Moscow time.

The tournament will end on February 10. Spain’s team has been the European champion since 2016, when it beat Russia’s team.

