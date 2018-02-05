Russian Politics & Diplomacy
RPC submits to IPC documents on all members of Russia’s delegation to 2018 Paralympics

Sport
February 05, 23:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The package of documents includes screenshots from the ADAMS system, copies of certificates, documents on the delegation’s medical personnel

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Paralympic Committee (RPC) on Monday submitted to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) a complete package of documents for all members of the Russian delegation for preliminary accreditation as participants in the 2018 Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, RPC first vice president Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Monday.

"The package of documents includes screenshots from the ADAMS system concerning all athletes to prove that the athletes underwent at least two doping tests within six months ahead of the beginning of the Paralympic Games, copies of certificates of all delegation members who have undergone training and testing under the RPC educational anti-doping program, documents on the delegation’s medical personnel certifying their professional skills," he said.

The RPC Executive Committee On Thursday approved a roster of 33 Para athletes to compete in the 2018 Paralympics in South Korea as neutral athletes. I also approved the lineup of the Russian delegation to the Olympics. In all, the list features 79 names. Preliminary accreditation of athletes will take place in Germany’s Bonn on February 13.

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee announced that it was maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) "after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria." According to the IPC, "the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that are still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)" and "the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren." As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, due on March 9-18, as neutrals.

