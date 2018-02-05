Popular Russian social networks to broadcast Winter Olympics

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s popular social networks VK and Odnoklassniki will air the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, the press service of Russian internet company Mail.RuGroup told TASS on Monday.

"The Telesport company and Mail.RuGroup will broadcast the Olympic Games on Odnoklassniki, VK and on the portal of (the email service) Mail.Ru," the press service said.

"Apart from broadcasts on main TV channels, users will be able to watch special content on the resources of Mail.RuGroup," it added. Telesport, a major operator in sports marketing, will launch several video streams from PyeongChang, for users to be able to watch competitions in all events.

According to the press service, one of the video streams will be round-the-clock - apart from watching competitions, viewers will get a chance to watch reruns of the Olympics’ best highlights, previews of future programs, regularly updated results and reviews of the day’s preceding competition.

Besides, special groups on social networks, Sport.Mail.Ru will be releasing Olympic news, results, and videos from competitions along with photos from South Korea.

The upcoming 23rd Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

Doping-free athletes from Russia will compete at the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’ Currently, the delegation from Russia to the Games includes 168 athletes.