Sports minister does not rule out provocations against Russian athletes at 2018 Olympics

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov does not rule out provocations against Russian athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

"The Koreans support us, it is important for them to host them properly, but provocations against our athletes cannot be ruled out," he minister told reporters on Monday.

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the entire Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The International Olympic Committee, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for "Olympic Athlete from Russia." Currently, Russia’s delegation to the Games includes 168 athletes.

The upcoming 23rd Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.