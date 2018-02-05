Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lawyers of Russia’s CAS-cleared athletes work on appeal against IOC decision

Sport
February 05, 15:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The IOC earlier declined a request to send invitations to the Games to 13 Russian athletes and two coaches, who had been cleared by the Swiss-based court

Share
1 pages in this article
Cross-country skier Maxim Vylegzhanin

Cross-country skier Maxim Vylegzhanin

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Lawyers for the Russian athletes, who have been cleared of doping abuse allegations by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), work on the appeal against a decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to deny them invitations to the 2018 Winter Games, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Monday.

The IOC earlier issued a statement declining a request to send invitations to the Games to 13 Russian athletes and two coaches, who had been cleared by the Swiss-based court.

Read also

CAS ruling should clear Russian Olympians of all suspicions, Kremlin says

"On the whole, nothing has changed (after the IOC) decision," Kolobkov told journalists. "The athletes continue working with their lawyers on further steps and the CAS field panel in South Korea is viewed as one of the options. Everything will be absolutely within the legal frames."

The Russian sports minister said the IOC’s statement about its dissatisfaction with the CAS ruling was somehow strange.

"The IOC is guided by the Charter, which stipulates the role of the CAS," he said. "The IOC must accept its (the court’s) decisions."

"This statement was a little bit strange as it violates the integrity of the IOC and it will definitely have an impact on the development of the Olympic movement," Kolobkov added.

The IOC Review Panel, chaired by Valerie Fourneyron, declined on Monday a request from Russia to invite 13 Russian athletes and two coaches, who had been cleared by the CAS of their Olympic life bans, imposed earlier by the IOC over doping abuse allegations at 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.

Following the CAS ruling, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) requested the IOC to invite 13 Russian athletes and two coaches to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Among them were skeleton racers Maria Orlova, Aleksandr Tretyakov and Elena Nikitina, cross-country skiers Alexander Legkov, Evgeniy Belov, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexander Bessmertnykh, Natalia Matveeva and Yevgeniya Shapovalova, speed skaters Olga Fatkulina and Alexander Rumyantsev, luger Tatiana Ivanova, as well as coaches Albert Demchenko and Sergei Chudinov.

Read also

CAS verdict does not mean 28 acquitted Russians may go to PyeongChang — IOC

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the whole Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’ The IOC reserved the right to the final word in regard to Russian athletes, who will go to PyeongChang under the neutral status.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Feat of jet pilot killed in Syria will go down in Russian army's history, says top brass
2
US representatives to join OSCE observers during Russian presidential election
3
Russia to unveil bird-like reconnaissance drone
4
Russian radio-electronic company working on artificial brain components for drones
5
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
6
Russia’s upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets to test new aircraft armament in Syria
7
Russian machine builder vows to fulfill deliveries of Terminator AFVs by early 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама