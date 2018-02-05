Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IOC’s decision not to invite cleared Russian athletes to Olympics inexplicable — lawmaker

Sport
February 05, 11:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the lawmaker, the country needs to continue defending the good names of its athletes

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has made an inexplicable decision not to invite 13 Russian athletes, cleared by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), to the PyeongChang Olympic Games, member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Dmitry Svishchev told TASS.

The IOC earlier issued a statement declining a request to send invitations to the Games to 13 Russian athletes and two coaches cleared by CAS.

Read also

IOC declines request to invite 15 more Russian athletes, coaches to Olympics

"It is difficult to comment on this decision because it is inexplicable, beyond comprehension," Svishchev said. "CAS has ruled that our athletes are clean, so the IOC had to allow them to participate in the Games. I just compare facts: on the day the court announced its ruling, news came that the US authorities suspect a number of international sports organizations, including the IOC and FIFA, of being corrupt. I think, [IOC President] Mr. Thomas Bach has faced some pressure and the IOC failed to resist the blow, which was the reason for its decision. I believe it is an outright large-scale pressure on our country," the lawmaker added.

According to Svishchev, the country needs to continue defending the good names of its athletes.

"An appeal may definitely be filed against this decision, but our athletes have only a few days to be allowed to compete at the Games," Svishchev pointed out. "I am in contact with presidents of our sports federations and I know that they will continue to protect the interests of our athletes. There is also a need to return their titles and medals, we cannot retreat when we are halfway there. Athletes need to get their good names back, their lives go on," he added.

The Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang will be held on February 9-25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Blizzard of the century blankets Moscow, 1.2 mln cubic meters removed
2
Kremlin alarmed that terrorists in Syria possess anti-aircraft MANPADS
3
Russian weapons deliver strikes on area from which Su-25 was shot down
4
Russia’s Su-25 fighter jet shot down by militants in Syria - defense ministry
5
List of entrepreneurs, who want to return to Russia, handed to Putin
6
Press review: Russia, US to concur on New START and terrorists down Russian jet over Syria
7
IOC’s decision not to invite cleared Russian athletes to Olympics inexplicable — lawmaker
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама