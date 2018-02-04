Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian bobsledders, lugers and skeleton racers off for Olympic Games in South Korea

Sport
February 04, 23:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The plane took off on Sunday evening

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Felipe Dana

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. All Russian bobsledders and skeleton racers cleared by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for participation in the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, have taken off for Seoul, spokesperson for the Russian Bobsleigh Federation Anna Makarova told TASS on Sunday.

"All athletes and coaches invited by the IOC to take part in the Games took off for Seoul on Sunday evening," she said, adding that the plane took off with a two-hour delay due to continuing snowfalls in Moscow.

Among the Russian athletes invited by the IOC to the Games are skeleton racers Nikita Tregubov and Vladislav Marchenkov, and bobsledders Alexei Stulnev, Maxim Andrianov, Alexandra Rodionova, Nadezhda Sergeyeva, Vasily Kondratenko, Alexei Zaitsev, Ruslam Samitov, Yuri Selikhov, Yulia Belomestnykh, and Anastasia Kocherzhova.

Apart from that, lugers Andrei Bogdanov, Andrei Medvedev and Yekaterina Baturina, alpine skiers Pavel Trikhichev, Anastasia Silantyeva and Yekaterina Tkachenko, ski jumpers Yevgeny Klimov, Denis Kornilov, Mikhail Nazarov and Alexei Romashov, and biathlete Ernst Yakhin took the same flight for Seoul.

The upcoming 23rd Winter Olympic Games will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
List of entrepreneurs, who want to return to Russia, handed to Putin
2
Ukrainian caught red-handed smuggling device for Russia’s missile system
3
Invitations to Games for Russian athletes, cleared by CAS, due within two days - IOC
4
Iran exporting 3 mln barrels of oil per month to Russia under oil-for-goods program
5
Passenger plane from Kiev makes crash landing in Tbilisi, no one hurt - TV
6
Operator’s certificate of Azur Air limited by March 20 — sources
7
Russian weapons deliver strikes on area from which Su-25 was shot down
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама