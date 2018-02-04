Russian bobsledders, lugers and skeleton racers off for Olympic Games in South Korea

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. All Russian bobsledders and skeleton racers cleared by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for participation in the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, have taken off for Seoul, spokesperson for the Russian Bobsleigh Federation Anna Makarova told TASS on Sunday.

"All athletes and coaches invited by the IOC to take part in the Games took off for Seoul on Sunday evening," she said, adding that the plane took off with a two-hour delay due to continuing snowfalls in Moscow.

Among the Russian athletes invited by the IOC to the Games are skeleton racers Nikita Tregubov and Vladislav Marchenkov, and bobsledders Alexei Stulnev, Maxim Andrianov, Alexandra Rodionova, Nadezhda Sergeyeva, Vasily Kondratenko, Alexei Zaitsev, Ruslam Samitov, Yuri Selikhov, Yulia Belomestnykh, and Anastasia Kocherzhova.

Apart from that, lugers Andrei Bogdanov, Andrei Medvedev and Yekaterina Baturina, alpine skiers Pavel Trikhichev, Anastasia Silantyeva and Yekaterina Tkachenko, ski jumpers Yevgeny Klimov, Denis Kornilov, Mikhail Nazarov and Alexei Romashov, and biathlete Ernst Yakhin took the same flight for Seoul.

The upcoming 23rd Winter Olympic Games will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.