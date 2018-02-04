Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Invitations to Games for Russian athletes, cleared by CAS, due within two days - IOC

Sport
February 04, 12:33 UTC+3

The CAS on Thursday ruled to uphold the appeals of 28 Russian athletes who the IOC had earlier banned for life from participating in the Olympic Games over accusations of breaching anti-doping rules

Share
1 pages in this article
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach

© AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) takes two days to decide whether Russia’s 13 athletes and two coaches, whose appeals were upheld at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), will participate in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, IOC’s President Thomas Bach told a news conference on Sunday.

The CAS on Thursday ruled to uphold the appeals of 28 Russian athletes who the IOC had earlier banned for life from participating in the Olympic Games over accusations of breaching anti-doping rules at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

The athletes came under the IOC’s ban following a probe by the IOC commission under Denis Oswald, which retested the doping samples from the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. The sanctions against them were annulled and their individual results achieved in Sochi in 2014 were reinstated.

Though IOC has not received the motivation from the Court, a final decision on the Russian athletes may be announced within two days, Bach told reporters on Sunday.

Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) submitted a request to the IOC asking to send individual invitations for the PyeongChang Olympics to 13 Russian athletes and two coaches. Among them are skeleton racers Alexander Tretiakov, Elena Nikitina, and Maria Orlova; to cross country skiers Alexander Legkov, Evgeniy Belov, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexander Bessmertnykh, Evgenia Shapovalova and Natalia Matveeva; to speed skaters Olga Fatkulina, Alexander Rumyantsev and Artyom Kuznetsov; to luger Tatiana Ivanova as well as to coaches Albert Demchenko and Sergei Chudinov.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
List of entrepreneurs, who want to return to Russia, handed to Putin
2
Ex-Georgian leader’s supporters march "for future" in central Kiev
3
Ukrainian caught red-handed smuggling device for Russia’s missile system
4
Operator’s certificate of Azur Air limited by March 20 — sources
5
Invitations to Games for Russian athletes, cleared by CAS, due within two days - IOC
6
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
7
US-led coalition denies supplies of surface-to-air weapons to allied groups in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама