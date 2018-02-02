Russia’s Match TV to provide full live coverage of 2018 Olympic Games

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Match TV and sports channels of the Gazprom-media Match holding will provide full live coverage of the upcoming Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the channel’s press service told TASS on Friday.

Olympic competitions will be broadcast by Match TV, Match! Arena, Match! Igra and Match! Nash Sport television channels. The opening ceremony will be broadcast by Match TV on February 9.

Apart from that, according to the press service, Match TV will offer daily Olympic roundups with comments by the channel’s hosts and leading Russian experts and athletes.

"Our correspondents (five teams) will work at the Games. TV viewers will be able to see interview with Olympic athletes in news bulletins and in the Vse na Match program. Apart from that, Match TV will provide live standups from various Olympic facilities. Moscow’s editorial desk has prepared reports about the stadiums, athletes, South Korea’s country overview, etc. Already now, viewers are offered a series of programs Our Olympic Hopes telling about our leading athletes in various sports disciplines," the television channel said in a press release.

The Olympic Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang will be held from February 9 through 25.