Russian boxer Povetkin to fight with Joshua if he defeats Price

SOCHI, February 2. /TASS/. Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin will fight with UK’s three-belt titleholder Anthony Joshua if he defeats UK’s David Price, head of the World of Boxing promoter Andrey Ryabinsky told TASS.

Povetkin was earlier declared to fight with Price on the undercard of the unification clash between WBA (Super) and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (UK) and WBO title-holder Joseph Parker (New Zealand) that will be held on March 31 in Cardiff.

"Yes, there will be [a fight with Joshua]," Ryabinsky said.

In December, Povetkin defeated Romania’s Christian Hammer by a unanimous decision of judges in the bout for the WBO and WBA titles. The Russian became the official contender for the fight to take home the WBA Super Champion title.