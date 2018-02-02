Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian boxer Povetkin to battle UK's Price on March 31 in Cardiff

Sport
February 02, 16:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The heavyweight contenders - the 38-year-old Russian and the 34-year-old Englishman - will fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker unification bout

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian ex-heavyweight titleholder Alexander Povetkin will take on the UK’s David Price on March 31 in Cardiff, head of the World of Boxing promoter Andrey Ryabinsky wrote on Twitter.

The heavyweight contenders - the 38-year-old Russian and the 34-year-old Englishman - will fight on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Joseph Parker unification bout. The UK’s Anthony Joshua is the WBA (Super) and IBF heavyweight champion (the World Boxing Association and the International Boxing Federation,) and New Zealand’s Joseph Parker holds the WBO title.

In December, Povetkin defeated Romania’s Christian Hammer by a unanimous decision of judges in the bout for the WBO and WBA titles. The Russian became the official contender for the fight to take home the WBA Super Champion title. In total, Povetkin has chalked up 33 victories (23 knockout wins among them) and one defeat.

Price last stepped into the ring on December 2 last year and defeating Poland’s Kamil Sokolowski. The British boxer has 26 fights under his belt, 22 of which are victories (18 are knockout wins,) and four defeats. Price is also a bronze medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 91+kg Super-Heavyweight division.

