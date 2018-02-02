Requirements for Russian Paralympic athletes tougher than for Olympians — Russian official

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Requirements for Russian athletes willing to take part in the 2018 Paralympic Games in PyeongChang are tougher than for Russians seeking Olympic participation, a vice president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), Oleg Smolin, said.

During its Thursday’s session, the RPC has approved the Russian delegation to the Paralympic Games. The list, comprising 79 names, will be submitted to the International Paralympic Committee. A preliminary decision on it will be made in Germany’s Bonn on February 13.

"Terms on which our athletes will take part in the Paralympics are tougher than those for athletes aspiring to take part in the Olympic Games. Among other things, Olympians are at least allowed to mention Russia, our athletes are prohibited even from that. The same applies to our fans, who at present are not allowed to use the national flag," Smolin said.

He added that RPC Executive Committee members are not allowed to criticize International Paralympic Committee’s decisions.

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee announced that it was maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) "after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria." According to the IPC, "the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that are still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)" and "the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren." As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, due on March 9-19, as neutrals.