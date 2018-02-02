Russian Politics & Diplomacy
WADA seriously concerned by CAS decision to lift sanctions against Russian athletes

Sport
February 02, 1:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The Agency supports the IOC’s intention to analyze these decisions very carefully," WADA said

© AP Photo/Keystone, Laurent Gillieron

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday it "notes with serious concern" the decisions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to lift in full or in part sanctions against Russian athletes, imposed by the International Olympic Committee.

CAS verdict does not mean 28 acquitted Russians may go to PyeongChang — IOC

WADA "notes with serious concern the decisions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), relating to the 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games, to uphold the appeals of 28 Russian athletes while also essentially rejecting the appeals of 11 others," the agency said in a statement.

"The Agency supports the IOC’s intention to analyze these decisions very carefully and consider all options, including an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal," the statement reads. "WADA understands that this decision will cause dismay and frustration among athletes."

"The fact that the appeals by 11 athletes were rejected by CAS confirms the findings of the IOC’s Schmid Commission, which was formed in July 2016 to investigate Russia’s systemic manipulation of the doping control process. This manipulation had been exposed by the WADA-commissioned independent McLaren Investigation Parts I and II," the anti-doping authority said.

CAS has ruled to uphold the appeals of 28 Russian athletes whom the International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier banned for life from participating in the Olympic Games over accusations of breaching anti-doping rules at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

The court also partially upheld appeals of 11 Russian athletes, replacing a life ban from all Olympic Games with a ban on participating only in the PyeongChang Games.

Реклама