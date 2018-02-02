Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No alternative competition for Para athletes barred from 2018 Olympics — authority

Sport
February 02, 0:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee announced that it was maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC)

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. No alternative sports competitions will be organized for the Russian Para athletes, who were not invited to the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea, First Vice President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told a news conference on Thursday.

Read also

Most Paralympic athletes from Russia seek to participate in PyeongChang Games

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee announced that it was maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) "after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria." According to the IPC, "the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that are still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)" and "the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren." As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, due on March 9-19, as neutrals.

"We will not organize alternative competitions in Paralympic sports, we will hold open all-Russia competitions so that the athletes could get relevant awards. We are now working on this," Rozhkov said.

RPC President Vladimir Lukin said the timeframe and the venue of such competitions are not known as of yet. "Yes, our winter season is short, but luckily we live in a northern country, and it will be possible to find venues where winter will last long," Lukin said.

"So far we have no details, but I would like to see them open, bringing together our athletes and other athletes , those who will compete in the Paralympic Games and those who won’t have this chance," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Encyclopedia on 2018 FIFA World Cup to come out in mid-April
2
Russia to celebrate 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat at Battle of Stalingrad
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
4
US suspends sanctions against Russian security chiefs during their visit to Washington
5
Russia calls for ‘political wisdom’ in talks on UN Security Council reform
6
Putin backs idea of Rostec providing funds for MC-21 project
7
Russian ambassador castigates Denmark for painting surreal ‘Russian threat’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама