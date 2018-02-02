No alternative competition for Para athletes barred from 2018 Olympics — authority

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. No alternative sports competitions will be organized for the Russian Para athletes, who were not invited to the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea, First Vice President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told a news conference on Thursday.

On January 29, the International Paralympic Committee announced that it was maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) "after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria." According to the IPC, "the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that are still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)" and "the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren." As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, due on March 9-19, as neutrals.

"We will not organize alternative competitions in Paralympic sports, we will hold open all-Russia competitions so that the athletes could get relevant awards. We are now working on this," Rozhkov said.

RPC President Vladimir Lukin said the timeframe and the venue of such competitions are not known as of yet. "Yes, our winter season is short, but luckily we live in a northern country, and it will be possible to find venues where winter will last long," Lukin said.

"So far we have no details, but I would like to see them open, bringing together our athletes and other athletes , those who will compete in the Paralympic Games and those who won’t have this chance," he said.