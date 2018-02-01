Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Paralympic Committee approves list of 33 athletes to compete in 2018 Paralympics

Sport
February 01, 21:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Executive Board of the Russian Paralympic Committee has approved Andrey Manzurov as chief of the Russian delegation to the Paralympic Games

MOSCOW, February 1./TASS/. The Executive Committee of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has approved the list of 33 Para athletes to compete in the 2018 Paralympics in South Korea as neutral athletes, the press service of RPC told TASS on Thursday.

Most Paralympic athletes from Russia seek to participate in PyeongChang Games

Also on Thursday, it approved the lineup of the Russian delegation to the Olympics. The list of 79 people will be sent to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). Preliminary accreditation of the registered participants will take place in German Bonn on February 13.

The Executive Board of the Russian Paralympic Committee has approved Andrey Manzurov as chief of the Russian delegation to the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang.

On January 29, the IPC announced that it was maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) "after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria." According to the IPC, "the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that are still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)" and "the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren." As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, due on March 9-19, as neutrals.

